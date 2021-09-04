Bill to grant autonomy to UVCE will be presented in coming session: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bill for granting autonomous status to UVCE (University Vishweshwaraiah College of Engineering) will be presented in the upcoming legislative session, said minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

Unveiling the Bharat Ratna M Vishweshwaraiah's bronze statue in front of the Brigade school the minister said Karnataka government wants to develop UVCE akin to that of an institution like IIT.

Vishweshwaraiah who was instrumental in initiating many prominent projects during his time was a great visionary and a statesman, he told and added that a trust will be formed headed by the Vice-Chancellor of VTU to develop the Samadhi Sthal of Vishweshwaraiah which is located at Muddenahally in Chikkaballapura district.

The statue of Sir MV sculpted by Manayya N Badiger and the team is 19 ft tall from the road level. This is primarily of bronze (1000 kg) & other alloys (300kg) and weighs 1300 kg. Murugesh Nirani, The Minister of large & Medium Industries, MR Jayashankar, CMD, Brigade Group, Satish Mokshagundam, President, Vishweshwaraiah National Memorial Trust, Dr.Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, and Sculptor Manayya N.Badiger were present.