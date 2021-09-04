Centre has not shut doors on negotiations with farmers: Union Minister of State for Agriculture

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Union government has not shut the doors of negotiations with the agitating farmers, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlage in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that the Union government has already held 11 rounds of talks with farmer leaders and is ready to hold talks again. But the farmers or their representatives intending to hold discussions with the Union government have to study the three farm laws brought by the Centre in their real spirit, she said.

To a question on whether the farmers staging dharna are from all over the country, she said that most of them are from Punjab and Haryana.

ALSO READ: Farmers see plot as parties get into poll mode

The minister said that the Union government has proposed to constitute 10000 Farm Producers Organisations (FPO) in the country to bring independence and strengthen the agriculture sector economically. She said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government will form 750 Farm Producers Organisations within three years. Youths should become members of these FPO, she said.

To a question, Karandlaje said that many of the organisations of tur growing areas of Karnataka have brought to her notice that the MSP fixed for it is unscientific. They have said that the MSP is high for crops like green gram and black gram which are short term crops but low for tur which is a long term crop. She said the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices Central Price Commission is studying the recommendations of the state government for revising the MSP of tur scientifically.

She denied that the Union government is encouraging the import of tur, adding that the Centre is only importing agriculture products which are necessary.

The Union government has provided a budget of Rs 1.23 lakh crores to the agriculture department and Rs 8500 crores to the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) to strengthen the agriculture sector. Apart from this, Rs 1 lakh crore has been provided for agriculture infrastructure, she said.