STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre has not shut doors on negotiations with farmers: Union Minister of State for Agriculture

Speaking at a press conference, she said that the Union government has already held 11 rounds of talks with farmer leaders and is ready to hold talks again

Published: 04th September 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Union government has not shut the doors of negotiations with the agitating farmers, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlage in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, she said that the Union government has already held 11 rounds of talks with farmer leaders and is ready to hold talks again. But the farmers or their representatives intending to hold discussions with the Union government have to study the three farm laws brought by the Centre in their real spirit, she said.

To a question on whether the farmers staging dharna are from all over the country, she said that most of them are from Punjab and Haryana.

ALSO READ: Farmers see plot as parties get into poll mode

The minister said that the Union government has proposed to constitute 10000 Farm Producers Organisations (FPO) in the country to bring independence and strengthen the agriculture sector economically. She said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state government will form 750 Farm Producers Organisations within three years. Youths should become members of these FPO, she said.

To a question, Karandlaje said that many of the organisations of tur growing areas of Karnataka have brought to her notice that the MSP fixed for it is unscientific. They have said that the MSP is high for crops like green gram and black gram which are short term crops but low for tur which is a long term crop. She said the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices Central Price Commission is studying the recommendations of the state government for revising the MSP of tur scientifically.

She denied that the Union government is encouraging the import of tur, adding that the Centre is only importing agriculture products which are necessary.

The Union government has provided a budget of Rs 1.23 lakh crores to the agriculture department and Rs 8500 crores to the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) to strengthen the agriculture sector. Apart from this, Rs 1 lakh crore has been provided for agriculture infrastructure, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shobha karandlaje farmers protest Kalaburagi
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp