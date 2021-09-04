COVID-19 effect: Mysuru Dasara to be low-key affair this year too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The famous Mysuru Dasara will be low-key this year too because of the COVID pandemic, but all the traditions will be followed during the festivities, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Friday.

Like last year, this year too, the Jumboo Savari - the procession of elephants with the lead pachyderm carrying the golden howdah -- will be held inside the Mysuru Palace premises, decided the Mysuru Dasara High Powered Committee.

After the committee meeting, the chief minister said the 10-day festivities will be inaugurated at Chamundi Temple on top of Chamundi Hills. But the decision on the dignitary to inaugurate the Dasara will be taken in the coming days, he added. The palace and the city will be lit up in the evening on all days. Rs 6 crore will be allocated for Dasara festivities in Mysuru and Srirangapatna, the CM said.

'Will push tourism in Karnataka'

The Chief Minister said bills of Rs 8.09 crore which are pending from Dasara 2019 will also be released. But henceforth, the festival has to be managed with the amount released by the government, he stressed. "It requires financial discipline. But at the same time, officials have to take care of all the necessities for the festival," he said.

Many elected representatives have sought a better tourism circuit for Mysuru. "I will discuss it with the tourism minister and provide all the facilities specified under the Tourism Policy that will give a boost to tourism in the State, including Mysuru," he said.

Because of COVID, businesses in Mysuru have been hit even during Dasara, which is when they see an uptick. To avoid such disturbances, the tourism industry should be strengthened that will give a boost to many sectors, including transport and hospitality industries, he added.