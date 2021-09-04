Ex-Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of cloth bag scam

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KR Nagar MLA and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh, a critic of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, continued his tirade against the former DC and alleged a 'cloth bag scam' during her tenure as DC.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the former minister released several documents related to procuring of over 14.71 lakhs cloth bags as part of the plastic-free Mysuru campaign announced by Rohini in April.

The JDS leader alleged that Rohini had given 4(h) exemption to procure cloth bags from the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 52 (including GST) for one cloth bag. “Citing Covid-19, the cloth bags were not procured by Handloom Development Corporation but instead purchased from a person, who is the husband of a government officer, who took this tender and delivered over 14.71 lakh bags at a cost of Rs 52 per bag,” said Mahesh.

The cloth bags were supposed to be distributed to all households in Mysuru City Corporation and gram panchayat limits in the district but as it was not approved, the boxes of cloth bags are stocked in a godown in the city.

Mahesh demanded her suspension and urged that Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar announce probe in all major decisions taken during her tenure. He further warned of staging an indefinite protest in front of chief secretary’s office if they fail to take action against her.