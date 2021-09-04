STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka minister Sa Ra Mahesh accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of cloth bag scam

KR Nagar MLA and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh, a critic of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, continued his tirade against the former DC and alleged a ‘cloth bag scam’ during her tenure as DC.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  KR Nagar MLA and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh, a critic of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, continued his tirade against the former DC and alleged a 'cloth bag scam' during her tenure as DC.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, the former minister released several documents related to procuring of over 14.71 lakhs cloth bags as part of the plastic-free Mysuru campaign announced by Rohini in April.

The JDS leader alleged that Rohini had given 4(h) exemption to procure cloth bags from the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation at a cost of Rs 52 (including GST) for one cloth bag. “Citing Covid-19, the cloth bags were not procured by Handloom Development Corporation but instead purchased from a person, who is the husband of a government officer, who took this tender and delivered over 14.71 lakh bags at a cost of Rs 52 per bag,” said Mahesh.

The cloth bags were supposed to be distributed to all households in Mysuru City Corporation and gram panchayat limits in the district but as it was not approved, the boxes of cloth bags are stocked in a godown in the city.

Mahesh demanded her suspension and urged that Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar announce probe in all major decisions taken during her tenure. He further warned of staging an indefinite protest in front of chief secretary’s office if they fail to take action against her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sa Ra Mahesh Cloth bag scam Rohini Sindhuri KR Nagar IAS officer
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp