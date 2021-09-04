Karnataka worker's body arrives from Saudi arabia, kin suspect murder

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Three weeks after the death of a 34-year-old Indian worker in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), his body reached his home town Sindagi on Thursday. However, his family members suspect foul play and called it as a case of murder and demanded justice.

The deceased Basavaraj Navi of Malaghan village of Sindagi, was working as a daily wage labourer at a farmland in Saudi Arabia for the past two years. Basavaraj allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his living room on August 12, as per the report of Indian Embassy at Riyadh.

A case in this regard has also been registered at a local police station in Saudi Arabia. The mortal remains of Basavaraj was sent to India only after conducting the primary investigation, according to the Indian Embassy at Riyadh. He is survived by his wife and three children – two daughters and a son.

Hanamantha Navi, a relative of the deceased, said, "The whole family is in deep shock. I am not ready to accept that my brother Basavaraj committed suicide. He has been murdered because when we opened his body from the coffin to perform final rites, we found several marks and injuries on his body. This gives clear indication that it is not a case of natural death."

"He was in frequent touch with all the family members including his parents and wife. He had no financial and any other issues either in the family or in Saudi Arabia. He had spoken with me just three days before his death. He was about to return home on holiday for about one month from August 26. The government has to help our family to get justice and compensation because it will be difficult to raise three children for a woman, who lost the head of the family," urged Navi.