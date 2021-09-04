Man from Dakshina Kannada district alleges wife of having terror links

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: When a marriage gets rocky, allegations - both silly and serious - fly between partners. But taking the acrimony in his marriage to a new low, a man from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district has accused his wife of having links with a terror outfit.

Chidanand KR from Neriya village has approached Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrikesh Sonawane with a complaint that his wife Raji Raghavan has been working with a Pakistani school in Dubai for the last 11 years. "I urge the police to subject her to questioning and find out if she has links with any terror organisation," his complaint states.

"Raji arrived in the village on July 11 and asked me to send our daughter along. When I refused, she threatened me. An unknown man called me over phone from Lakshadweep and asked me to send my wife and daughter with him. He called me to Kerala and offered me money," Chidanand stated.

"Raji went missing on August 26 from our house in Neriya. A missing complaint has also been filed. She has taken Rs 95,000 cash, Aadhaar and ration cards, and gold bangles. She has stopped contacting us," he stated. The SP said he has received the complaint and the man’s claims need to be verified.