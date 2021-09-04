Shaheen Education Society interrogation case: Ball in Karnataka police chief's court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has submitted a proposal to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) on starting a departmental inquiry against the policemen, who allegedly interrogated children of Shaheen Education Society at Bidar while carrying weapons in connection with a sedition case.

At its last hearing, the court had observed that prima facie, this is a serious violation of rights of children under the provision of Rule 86 (5) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016 and directed the State Government to respond by filing an affidavit of a senior police officer stating on record what action has been initiated against the policemen.

The court had asked the government to consider issuing a direction to the police throughout the State which will ensure that such violations do not occur. In response, the government advocate on Friday submitted before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum that the proposal has been sent to the DG&IGP.

The court noted that there is partial compliance with the directions and the affidavit filed by the government is silent on issuing directions to police throughout the state on ensuring that no such violations take place. The State Government sought time to comply fully.

The petition was filed by advocate Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and another person in 2020 seeking compensation to the parents or legal guardians of the minors for the alleged emotional and mental agony.

The case pertains to a play staged by students of classes 4, 5 and 6 of Shaheen Primary and High School in Bidar on January 21, 2020, which allegedly questioned the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registry of Citizens.