STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shaheen Education Society interrogation case: Ball in Karnataka police chief's court

The court had asked the government to consider issuing a direction to the police throughout the State which will ensure that such violations do not occur.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Sood

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has submitted a proposal to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (DG&IGP) on starting a departmental inquiry against the policemen, who allegedly interrogated children of Shaheen Education Society at Bidar while carrying weapons in connection with a sedition case. 

At its last hearing, the court had observed that prima facie, this is a serious violation of rights of children under the provision of Rule 86 (5) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016 and directed the State Government to respond by filing an affidavit of a senior police officer stating on record what action has been initiated against the policemen. 

The court had asked the government to consider issuing a direction to the police throughout the State which will ensure that such violations do not occur. In response, the government advocate on Friday submitted before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum that the proposal has been sent to the DG&IGP.  

The court noted that there is partial compliance with the directions and the affidavit filed by the government is silent on issuing directions to police throughout the state on ensuring that no such violations take place. The State Government sought time to comply fully.

The petition was filed by advocate Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and another person in 2020 seeking compensation to the parents or legal guardians of the minors for the alleged emotional and mental agony.

The case pertains to a play staged by students of classes 4, 5 and 6 of Shaheen Primary and High School in Bidar on January 21, 2020, which allegedly questioned the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registry of Citizens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka Police Karnataka government Shaheen Education Society
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp