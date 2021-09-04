STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Veerashaiva-Lingayat issues will be taken up after 2023 polls: Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil

After its bitter experience in 2018 polls, the Congress seems to be handling issues related to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community demands cautiously.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader MB Patil (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its bitter experience in 2018 polls, the Congress seems to be handling issues related to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community demands cautiously.  Senior Congress leader and former minister MB Patil on Friday said they will take up all issues related to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community after the elections as political colour will be given to it if they do it before the elections.

Patil said earlier they had asked for separate religion status for the Lingayat community, including Veerashaiva and 99 other sub-sects and after elections, all of them will together take up issues in the interest of the community.

The former minister, who was among those at the forefront of the movement for separate religion status for the Lingayats in 2018, said, after elections, they will hold discussions with heads of all mutts, Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and all leaders from the community. Responding to a question if he will take the leadership of the movement, Patil said they will work under the collective leadership.

Patil made it clear that their demands have nothing to do with the Congress and there is no political agenda in taking up the issues in the interest of the community.  

Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders will work together for the community, he said.In the run-up to the 2018 elections, Congress had found itself in a tight spot after the Lingayat leaders were demanding eparate religion status for the community and it was opposed by Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerashaiva Lingayat community MB Patil Congress
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp