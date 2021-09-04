Veerashaiva-Lingayat issues will be taken up after 2023 polls: Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its bitter experience in 2018 polls, the Congress seems to be handling issues related to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community demands cautiously. Senior Congress leader and former minister MB Patil on Friday said they will take up all issues related to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community after the elections as political colour will be given to it if they do it before the elections.

Patil said earlier they had asked for separate religion status for the Lingayat community, including Veerashaiva and 99 other sub-sects and after elections, all of them will together take up issues in the interest of the community.

The former minister, who was among those at the forefront of the movement for separate religion status for the Lingayats in 2018, said, after elections, they will hold discussions with heads of all mutts, Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and all leaders from the community. Responding to a question if he will take the leadership of the movement, Patil said they will work under the collective leadership.

Patil made it clear that their demands have nothing to do with the Congress and there is no political agenda in taking up the issues in the interest of the community.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders will work together for the community, he said.In the run-up to the 2018 elections, Congress had found itself in a tight spot after the Lingayat leaders were demanding eparate religion status for the community and it was opposed by Veerashaiva Mahasabha leaders.