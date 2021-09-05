STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Art teacher helps student bag national award

The Utsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, held in the early part of this year.  

Published: 05th September 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU:  With every power cut, 15-year-old Chandana’s heart would plunge. Living in a remote village in Mysuru district, with no access to machinery and tools, she had lost hope of competing in the National Kala Utsav.  

Timely assistance by her art teacher K Sangeetha, who took Chandana to her house for three days and helped her hone her skill of Gourd Art, ensured that she won second place at the national-level Kala Utsav, under the category ‘Indigenous Toys and Games’. The Utsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, held in the early part of this year.  

Sangeetha, a drawing teacher at the Government High School in GB Saragur in Mysuru district, proved the adage that a good teacher can inspire and ignite the imagination of a student. Daughter of a tailor, Chandana, a Class 9 student who topped the state-level art competition and was selected for the Kala Utsav, had almost lost hope due to frequent power cuts in her village. Subsequent lockdowns played spoilsport as she lost out on training when schools were shut.

Sangeetha was determined to train Chandana for the national competition. She convinced Chandana’s parents and took her home to Mysuru, where she gave her hands-on experience in using the machinery.
“We had very little time to prepare for the event. With schools shut, it was difficult to train the students,” says Sangeetha. Despite using the machines for just three days, the talented Chandana bagged second prize, not possible without her teacher’s effort. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp