STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Going the extra mile for his students

When the pandemic forced classes to go online, this social science teacher realised that students will need much more to stay interested.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Surendra Samagara

Surendra Samagara

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI:  What does it take to distract students from the pandemic blues and make them focus on studies? Answer: An energetic and enthusiastic teacher with a flair for social media. Surendra Samagara fits the bill to a T.

For the past 13 years, Surendra, hailing from Byndoor in Udupi district, has been teaching at Sri Siddalingeshwara High School on Magadi Road in Bengaluru South. When the pandemic forced classes to go online, this social science teacher realised that students will need much more to stay interested.

Looking to give the kids something more so that their enthusiasm is not diminished, he went the extra mile, coming up with a YouTube channel – Surendra Guddehotel – where he uploads videos of lessons during his “free time”. The channel now has close to 2,000 subscribers and students are impressed by his friendly and engaging style of teaching. Surendra’s seven-year-old son Samarth pitches in, helping with recording the lectures.

Surendra told The New Sunday Express that his aim was not just to teach the subject. “I wanted to bring a smile on the faces of those stars (as he calls his students),” he said. So far, the committed teacher has conducted no fewer than 27 classes for SSLC students on YouTube.

Students, too, have appreciated Surendra’s remote learning solution. Sathish, a Class 10 student at a school in Bengaluru, who watches Surendra’s YouTube classes, says that he could learn as well as get mentored. “I am grateful to have Surendra as my mentor,” he adds.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp