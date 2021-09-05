STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

I still feel like chief justice of Karnataka HC: Supreme Court judge Abhay Shreeniwas Oka

Justice BV Nagarathna too was felicitated along with Justice Oka for their elevation to the Supreme Court.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai greets Justices BV Nagarathna and Abhay Shreeniwas Oka in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

CM Basavaraj Bommai greets Justices BV Nagarathna and Abhay Shreeniwas Oka in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "When the time came to leave Bengaluru, my wife and I felt sad to leave this beautiful city which has become our second home. I still feel like Chief Justice of Karnataka," said Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, a judge of the Supreme Court, speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday.

Justice BV Nagarathna too was felicitated along with Justice Oka for their elevation to the Supreme Court. He said that the worst sufferers were common people during the pandemic. "Our first priority should be justice given to this class of litigants who are waiting for a long time."

He said, "The hybrid system in the high court should be provided to district and taluk courts." He stressed the need for a modern family court complex in the city, where a large number of cases are being filed, on the lines of Saket Court in Delhi.  

Justice Nagarathna said if the judiciary needs to be independent, a sense of humility and dedication to duty is needed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Justice Oka ensured there was no ambiguity in law. "Justice Nagarathna is very humble which has come from samskara," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhay Shreeniwas Oka Supreme Court Chief Justice of Karnataka
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp