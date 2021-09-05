I still feel like chief justice of Karnataka HC: Supreme Court judge Abhay Shreeniwas Oka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: "When the time came to leave Bengaluru, my wife and I felt sad to leave this beautiful city which has become our second home. I still feel like Chief Justice of Karnataka," said Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, a judge of the Supreme Court, speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday.

Justice BV Nagarathna too was felicitated along with Justice Oka for their elevation to the Supreme Court. He said that the worst sufferers were common people during the pandemic. "Our first priority should be justice given to this class of litigants who are waiting for a long time."

He said, "The hybrid system in the high court should be provided to district and taluk courts." He stressed the need for a modern family court complex in the city, where a large number of cases are being filed, on the lines of Saket Court in Delhi.

Justice Nagarathna said if the judiciary needs to be independent, a sense of humility and dedication to duty is needed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Justice Oka ensured there was no ambiguity in law. "Justice Nagarathna is very humble which has come from samskara," he added.