Karnataka's Vijayapura district sees first child COVID death

VIJAYAPURA: With the death of two-year-old child a week ago, Vijayapura district has reported its first child death from the novel Coronavirus since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

The girl from Shahpete in the city was admitted to a private hospital after she developed mild-fever.

The girl tested positive for COVID-19 after a test on August 14. However, the girl failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed on August 24. A health official said, "Though many children have tested positive for COVID, the two-year-old is the first child to succumb to the virus in the district."