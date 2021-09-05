NEP is Nagpur Education Policy: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has decided to raise the issue of National Education Policy-2020 in both Houses of the legislature during the upcoming session. The 10-day session will begin on September 13. KPCC president DK Shivakumar termed NEP as the Nagpur Education Policy.

"Though education is in concurrent list, it (NEP) was not debated and discussed with the opposition parties. You want to impose it on us without any debate and also impose Hindi on us," he said. Though NEP has some good features, it is pro-urban as there is no infrastructure to implement the interdisciplinary subjects in rural areas, the KPCC chief said.