STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NEP is Nagpur Education Policy: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

The Congress has decided to raise the issue of National Education Policy-2020  in both Houses of the legislature during the upcoming session.

Published: 05th September 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has decided to raise the issue of National Education Policy-2020  in both Houses of the legislature during the upcoming session. The 10-day session will begin on September 13. KPCC president DK Shivakumar termed NEP as the Nagpur Education Policy.

"Though education is in concurrent list, it (NEP) was not debated and discussed with the opposition parties. You want to impose it on us without any debate and also impose Hindi on us," he said. Though NEP has some good features, it is pro-urban as there is no infrastructure to implement the interdisciplinary subjects in rural areas, the KPCC chief said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Congress NEP NEP 2020 Nagpur Education Policy
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp