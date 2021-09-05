Taking the video route to reach out to students

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 05th September 2021 02:35 AM

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  A 52-year-old government school teacher has been walking the extra mile ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that students do not miss out on their classes. 

Vivekanandagouda Patil, a teacher at Government High School, SM Krishna Nagar, Gadag town, has been producing short videos on myriad subjects --- from short stories to letter writing to poems to current affairs---for Class 10 students. His YouTube channel --- Vivekanandagouda Patil --- has 2,91,000 subscribers, and provides videos in both Kannada and English.  

With limited knowledge of the Internet, let alone video-producing and -editing skills, Patil started it all from scratch. With schools shut due to the lockdown, Patil utilised the free time to learn video editing and graphic softwares in 15 days and started producing the short informative clips. He has so far spent Rs 1,10,000 on a laptop, camera and other equipment.

What attracts students to his channel is that the videos explain even the complex of subjects using simple graphics. Patil has also started a ‘10 questions quiz game’ to engage students to improve their general knowledge. A student from Sudi Government School, who watches Patil’s videos regularly, said, “We were deprived of regular schooling last year. Patil’s sir’s videos came as a saviour to us.

The videos come with graphics, which makes it easy for us to understand even complex lessons, poems and other subjects.” Patil said that his aim is to take his videos to more and more students. “I started my channel during the first wave of Covid, when students were sitting idle. I am happy that my videos have attracted many. I will continue to make videos,” he concluded. 

