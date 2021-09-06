STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60-year-old gangster caught in Mysuru robbery, murder case  

The 60-year-old accused, who is nicknamed as ‘Budda’ alias ‘Bombay Budda’, is currently being brought to Mysuru by the police.

Budda, an aged gangster and a habitual offender, is said to be the one who accepted the job to rob the jewellery shop. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: One of the accused in the daylight robbery and murder case near a jewellery store in Mysuru who had kept the police on their toes for over two weeks is said to have been caught, finally, in Maharashtra. 

The 60-year-old accused, who is nicknamed as ‘Budda’ alias ‘Bombay Budda’, is currently being brought to Mysuru by the police. Budda, an aged gangster and a habitual offender, is said to be the one who accepted the job to rob the jewellery shop and had roped in four others to commit the crime in broad daylight in Vidyaranyapuram.

With his arrest, all the eight accused in the case, including the mastermind -- a jeweller from Mysuru who gave the contract, have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated to gather more details.
It is revealed that the gang had fled with nearly 2 kg gold and silver ornaments from the shop, of which the major share went to Budda.

Though the police arrested all the accused from different states and even reaching up to Jammu and Kashmir to pick up an accused, they had not been able to trace Budda, who had gone underground. However, with the help of local police in Maharashtra, he was arrested and is currently being brought back to the city, police sources told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police have also recovered a revolver used by the gang which took away the life of a bystander. It is said that Budda after accepting the supari had roped in criminals whom he had met in jail during his past sentence.

