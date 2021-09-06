60-year-old gangster caught in Mysuru robbery, murder case  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: One of the accused in the daylight robbery and murder case near a jewellery store in Mysuru who had kept the police on their toes for over two weeks is said to have been caught, finally, in Maharashtra.

The 60-year-old accused, who is nicknamed as ‘Budda’ alias ‘Bombay Budda’, is currently being brought to Mysuru by the police. Budda, an aged gangster and a habitual offender, is said to be the one who accepted the job to rob the jewellery shop and had roped in four others to commit the crime in broad daylight in Vidyaranyapuram.

With his arrest, all the eight accused in the case, including the mastermind -- a jeweller from Mysuru who gave the contract, have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated to gather more details.

It is revealed that the gang had fled with nearly 2 kg gold and silver ornaments from the shop, of which the major share went to Budda.

Though the police arrested all the accused from different states and even reaching up to Jammu and Kashmir to pick up an accused, they had not been able to trace Budda, who had gone underground. However, with the help of local police in Maharashtra, he was arrested and is currently being brought back to the city, police sources told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police have also recovered a revolver used by the gang which took away the life of a bystander. It is said that Budda after accepting the supari had roped in criminals whom he had met in jail during his past sentence.

Man held for theft from mobile tower

The Byadarahalli police have arrested a man who had allegedly stolen electronic cards that facilitate internet connection from a mobile network tower near Vigneshwara Nagar. The accused has been identified as Omkar. Police said that theft had taken place in the evening of August 27. Police have recovered articles worth Rs 1.50 lakh from the accused.

Man stabbed to death

In a drunken brawl, a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death at Srirampura on Saturday night. The victim, Anand Armugam worked as a tailor and stayed at Ramachandrapura. Police arrested Lohith (26), a fish vendor, soon after the incident came to light. A senior police officer said the duo drank together at a bar. Later, Lohith stabbed Anand repeatedly. He collapsed on the footpath and passersby rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Nigerian held for peddling drugs

CCB sleuths on Sunday arrested a Nigerian and seized ecstasy and LSD pills worth Rs 1 crore. The accused, Philip M (32), had come to the city on a tourist visa, and was staying in Kammanahalli. According to CCB sources, Philip smuggled them into Bengaluru in toothpaste and cosmetic boxes by road. A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, a special team tracked Philip’s movements and raided his house and seized the narcotics worth Rs 1 crore.