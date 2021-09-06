STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

AH Vishwanath slams Ashwath Narayan for ‘unilateral’ decision on National Education Policy

At a Teachers’ Day function, ex-minister & BJP MLC AH Vishwanath said the government is planning to implement National Education Policy from primary school to higher education institutions.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

AH Vishwanath

BJP MLC from Karnataka AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and senior BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Saturday hit out at Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for taking a “unilateral decision” on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

At a Teachers’ Day function here, he said the government is planning to implement NEP from primary school to higher education institutions.

“But the higher education minister had no courtesy to take the primary education minister into confidence. Ashwath Narayan should not have implemented the new policy in haste,” he said.

“Primary education is the foundation of the education system. Opinions of teachers should have been sought and likely hurdles in NEP implementation could have been discussed,” he added.

The detailed guidelines of NEP should printed both in Kannada and English, and distributed among stakeholders, he advised. He suggested that discussions on NEP should be held across the State and block education officers must anchor these interactions.

Former Education Minister Tanveer Sait said there should be a uniform education policy and called upon teachers to take a pledge to improve the education system. District in-charge minister ST Somashekar conferred the best teacher awards on Shiva Kumar, Deva Shetty, G Ashok, Padamavathi KV and Kamalakshi DP. 

Kateel flays Congress

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel criticised Congress for opposing the National Education Policy. He said that Congress still follows Lord Macaulay’s education policy and the party could not build a self-reliant nation despite ruling the nation for decades. He said Congress is influenced by Western culture.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Dr CN Ashwath Narayan AH Vishwanath
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp