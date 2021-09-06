AH Vishwanath slams Ashwath Narayan for ‘unilateral’ decision on National Education Policy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and senior BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Saturday hit out at Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for taking a “unilateral decision” on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

At a Teachers’ Day function here, he said the government is planning to implement NEP from primary school to higher education institutions.



“But the higher education minister had no courtesy to take the primary education minister into confidence. Ashwath Narayan should not have implemented the new policy in haste,” he said.



“Primary education is the foundation of the education system. Opinions of teachers should have been sought and likely hurdles in NEP implementation could have been discussed,” he added.

The detailed guidelines of NEP should printed both in Kannada and English, and distributed among stakeholders, he advised. He suggested that discussions on NEP should be held across the State and block education officers must anchor these interactions.

Former Education Minister Tanveer Sait said there should be a uniform education policy and called upon teachers to take a pledge to improve the education system. District in-charge minister ST Somashekar conferred the best teacher awards on Shiva Kumar, Deva Shetty, G Ashok, Padamavathi KV and Kamalakshi DP.

Kateel flays Congress



State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel criticised Congress for opposing the National Education Policy. He said that Congress still follows Lord Macaulay’s education policy and the party could not build a self-reliant nation despite ruling the nation for decades. He said Congress is influenced by Western culture.