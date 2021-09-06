STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai holds hush-hush meeting with 'guide' BS Yediyurappa

The meeting, dubbed as a courtesy call, lasted about 15 minutes at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence Cauvery.

Published: 06th September 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) with his predecessor B S Yediyurappa (R) (File Photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just days after the BJP high command projected Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the face of the party for the 2023 Assembly polls, which reportedly has not gone down well with several leaders within the party, Bommai called on his ‘guide’ and predecessor BS Yediyurappa on Sunday morning.

Party sources said that the one-on-one, closed-door meeting was part of continuing efforts of Bommai to keep the senior leader in good humour, especially ahead of the legislature session beginning from September 13. This is to safeguard each others’ interests on the floor of the House, as the opposition Congress is reportedly planning to raise the issue of several alleged scams during the Yediyurappa government, party sources said.

The meeting, dubbed as a courtesy call, lasted about 15 minutes at Yediyurappa’s residence Cauvery. Party workers felt that the hush-hush tête-a-tête could also be to discuss appointments to various boards and corporations. Bommai could not have gone ahead with this crucial decision without consulting Yediyurappa, they pointed out.

Bommai may have tried to draw from Yediyurappa’s experience on handling the crucial zilla and taluk panchayat elections, which are the first litmus test for the new chief minister, they said. Earlier in the day, at the inauguration of the government’s flagship scheme -- ‘CM’s Raitha Makkala Vidhyanidhi’, which is aimed at helping children of farmers with financial aid for their education at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Bommai termed Yediyurappa as the Karnataka BJP government’s ‘guide’.

“Apart from presenting a budget dedicated to the agriculture sector for the first time in the country, Yediyurappa implemented many pro-farmers schemes,” Bommai said in his speech. Last week during his visit to the State, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Yediyurappa resigned on his own and picked Bommai as his successor. This effectively means that the high command has passed on the task of cajoling Yediyurappa to Bommai, a BJP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka 2023 Assembly polls Karnataka BJP
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp