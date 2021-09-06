STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Basavaraj Bommai lays emphasis on post-harvest management

Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje  said that small farmers will be supported by establishing 750 farmers’ produce organisations in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil and Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje at the launch of the ‘CM Raitha Nidhi Scholars

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that thrust would be given to post-harvest management under the Comprehensive Agriculture Policy. Bommai was speaking after launching the ‘Chief Minister Raitha Nidhi Scholarship’ that will benefit 17 lakh children of farmers.

He said efforts will be made for farmers to get better prices for their crop through scientific storage of agricultural produce, transportation, marketing facilities, and other amenities. “Agricultural universities must successfully grow those plant varieties which are researched in the fields. They must come out of their premises and hit the fields,” he said.

“During my visit to villages, I noticed that many children of farmers had cut short their education owing to lack of money. If they are educated, the situation of farmers too will improve,” he said, elaborating on the need for the scholarship scheme. 

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Rs 6,800 crore has been provided to establish farmers’ produce organisations and other farmer welfare schemes. “Karnataka is a progressive state and is a model for other states because of several innovative agriculture schemes,” he said.

Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje  said that small farmers will be supported by establishing 750 farmers’ produce organisations in Karnataka. The Centret, in order to promote export of agricultural produce, has formulated ‘One District, One Product’ policy, she said. 
Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Horticulture Minister M Munirathna, and others were present. 

