Complaint filed against Karnataka Open University Vice-Chancellor

BENGALURU: An official complaint was filed against Dr S Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Open University, before Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday. After hearing the complainants, the governor assured the complainants of corrective action.

The complainants — former vice-chancellor N S Rame Gowda and retired dean Dr Chambi Puranik — met the chancellor on the occasion of Teacher’s Day and filed a complaint listing out serious allegations against V-C Vidyashankar, running into 33 pages.

After meeting the Governor, Gowda and Puranik alleged that “unnecessary” constructions are being carried out, burdening the university to the tune of about Rs 400 crore, and university funds are being wasted, they alleged.

“This university was a once an acclaimed one and appreciated by many, but today it is dying and if this continues at this rate, soon they might have to conduct a postmortem on a dead university,” they told the governor.