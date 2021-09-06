 Dakshina Kannada saw more Covid deaths than Bengaluru in August 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in August this year. As many as 129 deaths were reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.55%, the highest in the state, while Bengaluru saw only 113 deaths in the month.

Of the 129 deaths, 97 were from Dakshina Kannada, while 32 were from other districts. Meanwhile, the health department is taking extra measures in 13 of the 60 wards under Mangaluru city corporation where test positivity rate is high. Over 600 positive cases were reported in the city limits in the last 10 days and of them 300 were from these 13 wards.