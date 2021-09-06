Former soldier fights for site, wins after Karnataka High Court intervention

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This former Army soldier, who has fought in some of the toughest terrains in the country, struggled and won a different battle after his retirement recently. K A Subramani, being an ex-soldier, was allotted a site by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). But he did not have Rs 3 lakh that he needed to pay MUDA to receive the site.

K A Subramani

He sought time and eventually collected the money with great difficulty. By the time he approached the authority again, the time window had lapsed and his site had been allotted to someone else. Not willing to give up, this relentless fighter visited MUDA offices regularly and when that did not yield any result, he approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking succour. After seven years, the court recently ruled in his favour and ordered the government to allott him a site.

Armed with the High Court order, Subramani met Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaj and Additional Chief Secretary, Urban, Ajai Nagabhushan. Basavraj passed on the letter to MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh.

Talking to The New Indian Express, the minister said that soldiers who fight for our country should not face such disappointment at the hands of the government. “I have asked the MUDA commissioner to do the needful,” he said.

Coming out of the meeting with Basavaraj, Subramani explained that this has been a tougher battle than the ones he fought while in service. Natesh told The New Indian Express, “I have received the petition and we are processing it. We will obey the High Court order and justice will be done to the soldier.’’