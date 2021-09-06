STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Former soldier fights for site, wins after Karnataka High Court intervention

Coming out of the meeting with CM Basavaraj, KA Subramani explained that this has been a tougher battle than the ones he fought while in service. 

Published: 06th September 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This former Army soldier, who has fought in some of the toughest terrains in the country, struggled and won a different battle after his retirement recently. K A Subramani, being an ex-soldier, was allotted a site by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). But he did not have Rs 3 lakh that he needed to pay MUDA to receive the site. 

K A Subramani

He sought time and eventually collected the money with great difficulty. By the time he approached the authority again, the time window had lapsed and his site had been allotted to someone else. Not willing to give up, this relentless fighter visited MUDA offices regularly and when that did not yield any result, he approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking succour. After seven years, the court recently ruled in his favour and ordered the government to allott him a site. 

Armed with the High Court order, Subramani met Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaj and Additional Chief Secretary, Urban, Ajai Nagabhushan. Basavraj passed on the letter to MUDA Commissioner DB Natesh. 

Talking to The New Indian Express, the minister said that soldiers who fight for our country should not face such disappointment at the hands of the government. “I have asked the MUDA commissioner to do the needful,” he said.

Coming out of the meeting with Basavaraj, Subramani explained that this has been a tougher battle than the ones he fought while in service. Natesh told The New Indian Express, “I have received the petition and we are processing it. We will obey the High Court order and justice will be done to the soldier.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysore Urban Development Authority Karnataka High Court K A Subramani MUDA
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp