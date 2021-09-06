Karnataka government allows Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at public places

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Sunday announced that Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will be allowed for five days at public places with strict restrictions. While a gathering of more than 20 people at the same time is not allowed, the public celebration is prohibited in border taluks that have more than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate. No cultural programmes and processions will be allowed this time.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the Covid situation in the State on Sunday. After the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the decision to allow public celebration of the festival was taken in consultation with members of the Technical Advisory Committee.

“In urban areas, Ganesh pandals will be allowed one per ward and the local administration can decide on the numbers in rural areas. However, taluks that share borders with neighbouring states and have more than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate cannot allow public celebration,” he added.

He said that cultural or entertainment programmes, like orchestra and DJ music, as part of the festival are strictly prohibited. “No processions will be allowed while bringing the Ganesh idol or immersing it. A provision will be made to erect pandals of 50x50 feet and organisers should ensure that not more than 20 people are at the pandal at a time and devotees should adhere to all Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Permission is given to keep idols only for five days. The rules also apply for celebrations at apartments,” he said. Only eco-friendly idols will be sold and they must be immersed only at designated places like ponds identified by the local administration and mobile tanks. He stressed that celebrations should not be organised at schools and colleges.

Festivities must end before 9.00 pm

“Members of committees that organise pubic celebrations must carry Covid-negative certificates and should be compulsorily vaccinated. Local authorities will hold vaccination drives near pandals and jab those not vaccinated,” the minister said. He specified that idols that are kept at public places should not exceed 4 feet while those at home should be 2 feet.

“Organisers must obtain permission from agencies concerned before erecting pandal s and wind up the celebrations before 9 pm, as night curfew will be in force,” Ashoka said. The guidelines stated that pandals must be sanitised every day and devotees must be allowed after providing sanitiser and checking their temperature.

State records 8 deaths, lowest in second wave

Bengaluru: The state reported just eight Covid deaths on Sunday, the lowest since April 2 and 3 when six were reported dead on each of those days five months ago. Of the eight deaths, five are from Bengaluru, while the rest three are from Mysuru, Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada. However, despite the low deaths, the mortality rate has remained constant at 1.26 per cent for exactly a month and the positivity rate fell to 6.66 per cent.

WHAT’S ALLOWED AND WHAT’S NOT

Only one pandal is allowed per ward in urban areas

Idols should be under 4 feet for public celebrations and 2 feet at homes

No public celebration in border taluks with more than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate

No celebrations in schools and colleges

Celebrations allowed only for five days, and must wind up before 9 pm

Gathering of more than 20 devotees at a time is prohibited

Organisers must carry Covid-negative report and get vaccinated

Cultural and entertainment programmes as well as processions completely prohibited