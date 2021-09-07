STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be vigilant, friendly, Bommai tells Karnataka Police

Bommai warns personnel not to associate with people having criminal backgrounds

Published: 07th September 2021 03:22 AM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra arrive for the Senior Police Officers’ Conference in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed senior police officers to monitor all cases for effective investigation, while warning them against associating with people with a criminal background. Addressing a press conference after attending the Senior Police Officers’ Conference on Monday, Bommai said the Karnataka State Police is known for their integrity and commitment.

“With the changing times, they have various challenges to tackle, including cybercrime and drug peddling. For better investigation of cases, I have advised senior officers including the DG&IGP and district police heads to have a dashboard, where they can access case details, arrests made, and status of cases,” the CM said, adding that an instruction has been given to increase the conviction rate by conducting a thorough investigation.

He also warned the police not to involve with people with criminal antecedents. He said the police had cracked down on drug peddlers and seized a huge amount of contraband regularly. “Gambling and other antisocial activities will not be tolerated. I expect the police to build a people-friendly atmosphere at the stations,” he added.

kEEP TRACK OF OVERSTAYING FOREIGNERS: JNANENDRA 
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that the police must keep track of foreigners who are alleged to be staying illegally in the state, and take immediate action against especially those involved in antisocial and illegal activities, such as peddling of drugs. Addressing a press conference after the Senior Police Officers’ Conference here, Jnanendra added that the police have to maintain records of all foreigners residing in the state.

Comments

