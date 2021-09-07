BJP puts up good show in polls to three Karnataka local bodies

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite falling short of a majority in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) and Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike (KMP), BJP put up a reasonably good show in the elections held to three urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state. At the end of the counting of votes on Monday, it achieved a thumping majority in the Belagavi City Corporation winning 35 seats, but had to be content with 39 in HDMC and 23 in KMP.

With its win in Belagavi, BJP stopped a three-decade-long winning spree of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). Congress’ plans to rope in MES and Independent candidates failed as it accounted for 10 seats, while Independents won nine and MES three. AIMIM sprang a surprise winning one of the six seats it contested.

In its stronghold of Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP performed poorly. Even as BJP expected to win over 50 seats in the 82-member HDMC, it had to be content with 39 against Congress’ 33. In Kalaburagi, Congress continued its stranglehold on the City Corporation, emerging as the single largest party in the 55-member civic body, though falling short of four for the majority. The Congress won 27 seats against BJP’s 23 in a neck-and-neck clash, while JDS bagged four seats and Independent one.