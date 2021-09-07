Bommai in Delhi on Tuesday, will seek nod to fill four berths in Cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a little over a month after taking charge as chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai will visit New Delhi for the fourth time on Tuesday and is expected to hold discussions on filling up the four vacant berths in his cabinet with BJP national president JP Nadda. He is also likely to finalise the list of chairpersons to various boards and corporations.

Since taking oath as chief minister on July 28, Bommai has been visiting Delhi frequently and meeting various party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and party leaders.

Bommai’s previous visits were to shape his cabinet and to discuss issues related to Covid vaccines and pending water projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi.

After consultations with Central leaders, Bommai formed his cabinet with 29 ministers, but there is simmering discontent within the party with several legislators like Appachu Ranjan, SA Ramdass, MP Renukacharya, Nehru Olekar, CP Yogeeshwara, R Shankar, Ramesha Jarkiholi, and Shrimant Patil expressing their displeasure over being left out of the cabinet. A few ministers, including MTB Nagaraj and Anand Singh, also expressed their unhappiness over their portfolios.

Bommai’s Delhi visit on Tuesday may also contain some of this discontent as he will try to get the central leadership’s approval to fill up cabinet vacancies and name chiefs of boards and corporations. During his last visit a fortnight ago, Bommai could not meet Nadda as one of his relatives was unwell. “We are not sure if the lists of ministers and chiefs of boards and corporations will be approved ahead of the legislature session starting from September 13,’’ a party insider said. Tenures of chairpersons of boards and corporations ended after Yediyurappa demitted office. Deliberations are on whether to retain them or to appoint new faces.

Sources indicated that Bommai is unlikely to discuss Mekedatu and Mahadayi issues during his Tuesday visit, though there is pressure from BJP and JDS MLAs about the Mekedatu project.