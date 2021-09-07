Buffalo allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Dakshina Kannada's Belthangady

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A buffalo was allegedly shot dead by miscreants at Phalasthadka in Hatyadka village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. The buffalo was grazing in a nearby field.

The 10-year-old buffalo belonging to Mahadeva Bhat left for grazing in the field on monady. When it did not return at night, the family started searching for it and found its carcass at Phalasthadka on Tuesday morning.

There were bullet marks on the carcass and the local police suspect that it might have been a victim to hunting.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered with Dharmasthala police.

Along with local police, Uppinangady forest officials and animal husbandry department officials visited the spot.