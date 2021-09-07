Karnataka govt advises public to defer travel to Kerala till October end over COVID fears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking educational institutions and administrators of business establishments to instruct their wards and employees to defer/postpone travelling from Kerala to Karnataka and vice versa till the end of October.

According to the advisory issued, despite special measures like seeking negative RT-PCR reports and repeat testing for COVID-19 amongst those returning from Kerala, "a considerably high number of cases is being reported, especially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi."

The state government has instructed that all administrators, principals of educational/nursing/paramedical institutions and owners of hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories, industries etc to instruct their wards and employees who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer/postpone their return till the end of October.

"Further, they should also advise not to travel to Kerala till October end," the advisory added. Meanwhile, the state government has also warned the public and advised them to defer their plans to visit Kerala till October end if there is no emergency.

"This is in order to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka in the larger interest of public health," the advisory says.