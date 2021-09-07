Kumaraswamy takes delegation to meet Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when some JDS leaders are talking about bidding adieu to the party, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has termed the JDS a “sinking boat” after his tour of Old Mysuru region, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led a delegation of his party leaders to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday evening.

Insisting that the Chief Minister take up irrigation projects at a faster pace, Kumaraswamy and 20 of his party legislators, including party state president HK Kumaraswamy and MLC Tippeswamy, discussed many things, including grants for development work in their constituencies.

As chief minister, Kumaraswamy had granted several projects for the constituencies represented

by JDS MLAs, which the Yediyurappa regime had stalled, succumbing to pressure from BJP leaders of the areas, mostly the runner-ups. This apart, officers were being transferred in constituencies held by JDS MLAs, such as Tumakuru Rural, without the MLAs’ knowledge. This also came to the fore during the meeting.

“The Centre has no clarity about Mekedatu irrigation project. If it continues with stepmotherly treatment, we are with you and will join a delegation to meet the leaders at the Centre,” Kumaraswamy reportedly told Bommai.

It may be recalled that when Bommai, who also hails from the Janata Parivar, paid a courtesy call to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the latter had reportedly blessed him with his support in administration.