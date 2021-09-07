STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy takes delegation to meet Bommai

This also came to the fore during the meeting.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when some JDS leaders are talking about bidding adieu to the party, and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has termed the JDS a “sinking boat” after his tour of Old Mysuru region, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led a delegation of his party leaders to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday evening.

Insisting that the Chief Minister take up irrigation projects at a faster pace, Kumaraswamy and 20 of his party legislators, including party state president HK Kumaraswamy and MLC Tippeswamy, discussed many things, including grants for development work in their constituencies.

As chief minister, Kumaraswamy had granted several projects for the constituencies represented 
by JDS MLAs, which the Yediyurappa regime had stalled, succumbing to pressure from BJP leaders of the areas, mostly the runner-ups. This apart, officers were being transferred in constituencies held by JDS MLAs, such as Tumakuru Rural, without the MLAs’ knowledge. This also came to the fore during the meeting.

“The Centre has no clarity about Mekedatu irrigation project. If it continues with stepmotherly treatment, we are with you and will join a delegation to meet the leaders at the Centre,” Kumaraswamy reportedly told Bommai.

It may be recalled that when Bommai, who also hails from the Janata Parivar, paid a courtesy call to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the latter had reportedly blessed him with his support in administration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS HD Kumaraswamy Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp