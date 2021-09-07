Spell out stand on tabling report on Arkavathy land: Karnataka HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday sought the State Government’s response on a PIL, seeking directions to the former to place a report of the Justice HS Kempanna Commission on the alleged denotification of land in Arkavathy Layout before the Legislature and take action.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum sought a response from the government after hearing a petition filed by the Committee for Public Accountability, represented by its president S Sivakumar.

The petitioner also prayed the court to direct investigating agencies like the CBI to look into the allegations of denotification of lands in the layout formed by the BDA, if it comes to the conclusion that no mandamus can be issued to the government to place the report before the Legislature.