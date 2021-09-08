Bommai to lead BJP poll charge in Karnataka for 2023: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that the BJP will fight the 2023 Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The minister was responding to a query on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Bommai will lead the party’s poll charge.

Narayan said that it is a practice that the party in power faces elections under its Chief Minister. “It is obvious that the Chief Minister will lead from the front.

The state BJP is led by the Chief Minister and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel,” he said, adding that it is premature to discuss the leadership issue now as the party top brass will take a call on it.