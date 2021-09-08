Congress sure of getting numbers in Kalaburagi corporation: Sharanprakash Patil

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Congress leader and former minister Sharanprakash Patil on Tuesday said that with the support of the JDS, his party will get 31 votes, needed for majority in the corporation.

He expressed confidence that JDS will support the Congress and said party leaders were in talks with local and state JDS leaders who were also keen on a tie-up. Since the Congress is the single-largest party, it will win the mayoral polls without doubt, he told reporters, adding that it will not be possible for the BJP to resort to any conspiracy to win the mayor’s seat.

Patil said that the BJP and the Congress won 10 seats each in Kalaburagi South, but the latter bagged 17 seats in Kalaburagi North to emerge as the single-largest party in the KMP. Calling his party’s performance in the KMP polls better than in the last election, he said that they were able to win four more seats this time. “We did have hopes to win at least three more seats, but could not do it,’’ he added.