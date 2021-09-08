Congress to take up price rise, law & order in Assembly session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress will take up the problems faced by people due to the increase in prices of essential commodities, the law and order situation and various other issues, during the state legislature session starting from September 13.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Opposition Leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, discussed issues to be taken up during the 10-day session. Explaining the issues that need to be discussed, the former CM said people are suffering due to the increase in prices of essential commodities and members must take it up during the session.

“The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating, crimes are increasing, corruption is rampant, the financial condition of the state is not good and there is no money for new schemes announced after Basavaraj Bommai took over as Chief Minister,” he said.

Congress members will also take up the issue of delay in giving compensation to people hit by floods. Siddaramaiah said that compensation for houses damaged in last year’s floods is yet to be given and people are yet to get Rs 1 lakh Covid compensation announced by the government.

Implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) will also be taken up in the Assembly and Council. The Congress is opposing the implementation of the NEP. “The State Government is implementing it without any discussions with stakeholders. The Centre should have discussed it with the CMs before taking the decision to implement it,” he said.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, S R Patil, KPCC working presidents and senior leaders and legislators attended the CLP meeting.