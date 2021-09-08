Do not permit statues at public utility places: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to grant permission for installation of statues, or for construction of structures, on public roads, pavements, sideways and other pubic utility places.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after quashing the permission granted by the state and Mysuru City Corporation in 2017 for installation of a statue of Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamy at the Gun House Circle near the Mysuru Palace.

The Supreme Court has categorically directed state governments not to grant permission for installation of statutes on public roads. Therefore, the question of permitting the state and MCC to install a statue does not arise, the court said, while allowing a public interest litigation filed by the Akhila Bharatha Kshatriya Mahasabha and Karnataka Raya Arasu Sangha.

Justice RB Budihal appointed KAT Chairman

Justice RB Budihal, former judge of the Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as Chairman of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KAT), for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge, or till the attainment of 70 years of age, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, issued a notification on Tuesday, appointing Justice Budihal, following President’s consent.

