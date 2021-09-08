Following plaints, ACB raids Labour Department office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following complaints that the officials of the Labour Department were allegedly indulging in corruption through touts, officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided Karmika Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road and conducted a search and seizure operation, on Tuesday.

An ACB official said that there was information that the Labour Department officials, through middlemen, indulged in corruption by issuing notices to commercial establishments that fall under their jurisdiction. “The officials gathered information through middlemen about businesses like factories, security agencies, hotels, interior design firms, and companies that provide construction workers.

Later, they would go to those places and issue notices citing various violations. They pocketed money from the owners threatening legal action against them. Following the information, the Office of the Assistant Labour Commissioner-2 and Labour Inspectors of various circles were raided and searched,” an official said.

Sources said that the raids began at around 2 pm and went on till the night. Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.54 lakh has been uncovered during the raids and it is learnt the ACB officials are questioning a few Labour officials.