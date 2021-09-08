STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka ups Nipah surveillance at Kerala border

Nipah

Nipah virus has been reported again in Kerala after three years.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of confirmed cases of the Nipah virus infection reported in Kerala, the state government issued a circular to strengthen surveillance and preparedness in Karnataka, with special focus on the border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar. 

“The arrivals from Kerala should be monitored for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhea. A systematic surveillance system is a necessary method to identify clusters of encephalitis cases, resulting in early detection of Nipah outbreaks,” the circular read, adding that suitable samples will be sent to NIV, Pune, for lab confirmation. 

Hours before embarking on his two-day New Delhi trip, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here on Tuesday that experts have been asked to gather a detailed report on the spread of the Nipah virus. 

Antiviral drug may reduce Nipah deaths

“At the same time, there is vigil on the Kerala state border to check the possibility of the spread,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified. The circular issued by the health and family welfare department said that as there is no known treatment or vaccine available, Ribavirin, an antiviral, may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah. Intensive supportive care with treatment of symptoms is the main approach for managing the infection. The district authorities are instructed to send daily reports to the Health Commissioner.

Covid fatality rate zero in many dists
Ten districts have reported zero Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the past seven days, while three districts have recorded less than 1%. The districts with zero CFR are Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Gadag, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Yadgir. Districts with under 1% CFR are Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. 

Govt advises against kerala travel 
The State Government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking institutions and businesses to instruct their wards and employees to defer travel from Kerala to Karnataka, and vice-versa, till the end of October. The public have also been advised to put off plans to visit the neighbouring state, in view of the prevailing health situation. 

