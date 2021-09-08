STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No question of interfering in Cauvery Calling, says court

The court said planting trees on barren government land is not a crime, though Isha Outreach is not planting a single tree on government land. 

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation filed by an advocate against the Cauvery Calling project of Isha Outreach, a branch of the Isha Foundation. Later, the court took it up as a suo motu petition.

In the judgment, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said afforestation is necessary and such activities require appreciation instead of preventing those carrying out such projects. 

During the arguments, the court had asked the government advocate to bring to its notice any statutory provision that restrains an individual/citizen of India to plant a tree on government land. The government, however, did not bring up any such law. 

The court said planting trees on barren government land is not a crime, though Isha Outreach is not planting a single tree on government land.  “The categorical stand of the state government is that Cauvery Calling is not their project and planting of saplings is not being done on government or public land. The question of interference by this court in a noble project like Cauvery Calling does not arise,” it observed.  

The court said petitioner AV Amarnathan has filed the PIL with vested interest and he is a chronic litigant.
Amicus Curiae BV Vidyulatha argued that the petition mentioned that Rs 42 per sapling was collected to plant around 253 crore trees, which amounts to Rs 10,626 crore and money should not go unaccounted for. Senior counsel Uday Holla argued that Rs 42 per plant is collected by a public charitable trust and everything is accountable.

