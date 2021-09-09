10-day session to see 18 Bills, LS Speaker to address joint House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to table 18 Bills, including the Bill to amend Karnataka Police Act, 1963, to ban online gambling, in the upcoming 10-day legislature session slated to begin on September 13.

The session will be unique in several ways, including going paperless. All starred (questions that will be discussed) and unstarred (questions that will not come up for discussion, but answers will be given to the members concerned) questions and answers will be uploaded on the wesbite of Karnataka Legislature.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address both houses of the legislature on the last day of the session (September 24) and talk about values in Parliamentary democracy. It can be recalled that the Council witnessed chaotic scenes last year. Kageri said they will prepare a plan for the same after discussing it with the authorities concerned.

Kageri said so far he has received 18 Bills. “The session will see starred and unstared questions followed by a 30-minute discussion on various issues. Apart from this, we will also have Zero Hour. We want to conduct the session in a disciplined manner. I have written to all legislators and ministers to attend the proceedings. I have told them not to miss the session or take leave unnecessarily,” he said.

Kageri further added that the prohibition on the public from watching the proceedings from the viewers’ gallery will be lifted. There was a ban in earlier sessions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He, however, maintained that children would not be allowed this time.

‘Best MLA award’

A best MLA award has been constituted, which will be presented on the last day of the session, Kageri added. The winner will be selected based on his or her behaviour in the House, participation in the proceedings and the work implemented by them in their respective constituencies. According to sources, former minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande’s name has been finalised for the award.

What’s planned