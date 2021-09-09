STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

10-day session to see 18 Bills, LS Speaker to address joint House

We want to conduct the session in a disciplined manner. I have written to all legislators and ministers to attend the proceedings. 

Published: 09th September 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

The 10-day session will begin  on September 13 | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to table 18 Bills, including the Bill to amend Karnataka Police Act, 1963, to ban online gambling, in the upcoming 10-day legislature session slated to begin on September 13.

The session will be unique in several ways, including going paperless. All starred (questions that will be discussed) and unstarred (questions that will not come up for discussion, but answers will be given to the members concerned) questions and answers will be uploaded on the wesbite of Karnataka Legislature.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address both houses of the legislature on the last day of the session (September 24) and talk about values in Parliamentary democracy. It can be recalled that the Council witnessed chaotic scenes last year. Kageri said they will prepare a plan for the same after discussing it with the authorities concerned.

Kageri said so far he has received 18 Bills. “The session will see starred and unstared questions followed by a 30-minute discussion on various issues. Apart from this, we will also have Zero Hour. We want to conduct the session in a disciplined manner. I have written to all legislators and ministers to attend the proceedings. I have told them not to miss the session or take leave unnecessarily,” he said.

Kageri further added that the prohibition on the public from watching the proceedings from the viewers’ gallery will be lifted. There was a ban in earlier sessions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.  He, however, maintained that children would not be allowed this time.

‘Best MLA award’
A best MLA award has been constituted, which will be presented on the last day of the session, Kageri added. The winner will be selected based on his or her behaviour in the House, participation in the proceedings and the work implemented by them in their respective constituencies. According to sources, former minister and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande’s name has been finalised for the award.

What’s planned

  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address joint session on Sept 24
  • All starred, unstarred questions and answers will be available online
  • Best MLA award to be given
  • General public to be allowed to view proceedings, all Covid-19 norms will be followed
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp