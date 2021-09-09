STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

AIMIM factor a headache for Congress, JDS as minority votes get split in local body polls

While Congress and JDS leaders do not recognise AIMIM as a big force in Karnataka, they do admit that division of even a small number of votes will make a difference in closely contested seats.

Published: 09th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The performance of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the recent urban local body elections seems to be a cause of concern for Congress and JDS as they are concerned over the splitting of minority votes, that will benefit the BJP in future. AIMIM managed to win four seats, just one less than the JDS’ five in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi corporation polls.

While Congress and JDS leaders do not recognise AIMIM as a big force in Karnataka, they do admit that division of even a small number of votes will make a difference in closely contested seats. “AIMIM secures 2,000-3,000 votes and that helps the BJP,” said a senior Congress leader, who also blamed the JDS for dividing minority votes. “It played spoilsport in the ULB elections, but that may not happen in the Assembly polls. However, the party will discuss both AIMIM and the JDS splitting minority votes,” the leader said.

JDS leader YSV Datta said they need to be cautious about the division of secular votes. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said there is an understanding between the BJP and AIMIM to divide votes. “It is BJP’s B-team,” he said. Congress and JDS may have to rework their election strategies, keeping the AIMIM factor in mind. But the AIMIM, buoyed by the response at Asaduddin Owaisi’s rallies and the results, is already planning to contest the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections as well as 2023 Assembly polls.

“We will contest over 50 seats in the Assembly elections. Many said we will not win a single seat in the ULB elections, but we managed to win three seats in Hubballi-Dharwad and lost in three seats with a narrow margin. We also won one seat in Belagavi,” said AIMIM state president Usman Gani.

Gani dismissed the allegations that it is BJP’s B-team or dividing minority votes.AIMIM failed to make a mark in Kalaburagi, indicating that it is not an easy task for the party to woo minority voters in all seats, especially if the Congress is seen as a strong force to take on BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM JDS Congress minority votes local body elections Karnataka
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp