Short of magic number, still BJP has edge over Congress in Kalaburagi

Besides the 55 elected councillors, six local people’s representatives also have the right to vote in the upcoming mayoral election, as per the KMC Act.

A BJP victory rally after the results were declared in Kalaburagi | Express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a close clash in the recent local body election, both the BJP and Congress are struggling to achieve a majority in the 55-member Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP). It is almost certain that the BJP will emerge as the ruling group in KMP and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. Having scored a good majority in Belagavi City Corporation, the BJP is set to capture all three ULBs.

Besides the 55 elected councillors, six local people’s representatives also have the right to vote in the upcoming mayoral election, as per the KMC Act. According to sources, the party which manages to get the support of four JDS councillors in KMP will reach the magic figure of 31. All eyes are now on JDS State President HK Kumaraswamy, as Congress and BJP are leaving no stone unturned to get to the majority mark.

Amid attempts by both national parties to rope in the JDS foursome, sources said the MLAs have already landed in Bengaluru on the directions of Kumaraswamy, and are waiting for their leader to decide which party they should support. The JDS may extend conditional support to the BJP, with regard to seat-sharing in KMP, sources said, adding that a JDS councillor will become mayor at least for two terms, if the two parties join hands.

Despite winning 33 seats in the 82-member HDMC, the Congress is no match for the BJP as the latter was able to surpass the majority mark comfortably, with 39 seats already in its kitty. Given the strong base it already has in HDMC, the BJP may not require the support of others. Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar said the Congress was not keen on winning the mayoral polls in the HDMC as it lacked the numbers. The BJP has a bright chance of gaining a majority in all three ULBs. Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil, who is in Kalaburgi, is still hopeful of getting JDS support.

