STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Spurt in illegal ambergris sale stumps police

In June, the KG Halli police, who were chasing a drug network, came across a strange object when they caught two persons on the suspicion of selling drugs.

Published: 09th September 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes.

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In June, the KG Halli police, who were chasing a drug network, came across a strange object when they caught two persons on the suspicion of selling drugs. The duo turned out to be middlemen and even they were not sure what exactly they were carrying, but only knew that it was precious.

The police took almost a day to conclude that it was ambergris a.k.a. floating gold. Ever since the first such case was cracked in Karnataka, a few more similar cases came to light. On Wednesday, the Chikkajala police arrested four people who were allegedly trying to sell ambergris and have 11 kg of the product valued at Rs 11 crore.

The police had received a tip-off that some people were trying to sell ambergris near Ganganagar Circle on VIT Road. “One of the accused hails from Tamil Nadu, while three others are residents of Bengaluru. We are questioning them to ascertain where they got the product from,” police said. In all the cases, it is found that the accused smuggled ambergris from coastal areas and were trying to make a fortune by selling it, as its price is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore per kg.

Huge demand for ambergris in Europe

Though the smugglers had tried their luck at selling it, the buyer(s) was not identified. A solid waxy substance originating in the intestine of the sperm whale, ambergris is highly prized as it is used as a fixative and ingredient in fine perfumes. It is also used in medicines and is in huge demand in European countries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Sharanappa S D told TNIE that the first case related to ambergris was traced when the police were after a drug network. “It took us time to confirm that it was ambergris. The arrested middlemen had got it from a Kolar resident, who knew it was precious and had stocked it for a long time. By the time we arrested the duo, the Kolar resident had died due to Covid-19. However, we found out that he had sourced it from Chennai. The middlemen had not yet identified the customer,” he said.

In August, the S J Park police arrested four people and seized 20 kg of ambergris. Investigations revealed that one of the accused was renting huge fishing nets at Malpe in Udupi district. When the fishermen returned, ambergris was stuck to the net and he collected them. “He admitted that he came to know of its value after seeing media reports on the arrest of people for trying to sell ambergris,” a police officer said. The police have booked at least a dozen cases related to ambergris sale over the last three months.

IGP (Forest Cell) K V Sharath Chandra said, “We can’t say there was no smuggling of ambergris earlier. But now, the cases are increasing because of awareness about its value. Smugglers in the coastal belt smuggle ambergris in ships through their network of agents to foreign countries.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drug racket Drugs
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp