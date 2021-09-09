STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will use all 'techniques' to come to power in Kalaburagi civic polls: Nalin Kumar Katil

Katil, who was here to participate in the 'Greeting to elect Corporators' programme, told the media persons that it is for the first time the BJP has won more seats in KMP.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP will use all techniques possible to come to power in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP), state unit president Nalin Kumar Katil said here on Thursday.

Katil, who was here to participate in the 'Greeting to elect Corporators' programme, told the media persons that it is for the first time the BJP has won more seats in KMP. "Since no party has achieved their own majority, both BJP and Congress will play their own game to come to power and get the mayoral position in the KMP," he said. 

The minister refused to elaborate on the 'techniques' his party will adopt to come to power. Katil also said that dialogues are underway with the JDS on a possible alliance for KMP. "BJP is confident of becoming the ruling party," he asserted.

