38-40 stray dogs buried alive in Shivamogga, case filed

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In an inhumane act, about 38-40 stray dogs were allegedly buried alive in Ranganathapura village under Kambadalu-Hosuru gram panchayat in Bhadravathi taluk, Shivamogga district.

According to sources, the incident occurred on September 4 and came to light last Wednesday. An FIR has been filed in this connection acting on a complaint by the Animal Rescue Club of Shivamogga, alleging that 38-40 stray dogs were buried alive.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhadravathi taluk executive officer Ramesh said, “I personally went to the spot and investigated the incident. An inquest report has been submitted.”

However, there was no clarity on the issue as some sources claimed that the dogs were poisoned before the burial, while other sources alleged that they were buried alive. The FIR says that the dogs were buried alive. Villagers have demanded a thorough investigation.