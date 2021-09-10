STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electronics manufacturing hub in Karnataka to come up on 400 acres land

Meanwhile, Bommai said an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be set up between Bengaluru and Kolar to boost the electronics manufacturing sector.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday as Revenue Minister R Ashoka looks on.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed his two-day Delhi visit “successful” as many pending projects concerning Karnataka were cleared and the State and Union governments also agreed to take up some new projects.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Bommai said that the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), from Dobbespet to Mysuru Road in Bengaluru that was pending for two years was cleared and the work will start within the next 5-6 months.

Meanwhile, Bommai said an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be set up between Bengaluru and Kolar to boost the electronics manufacturing sector. The Centre and the State Government will work together on the cluster that will come up on 400 acres.  

Bommai said that the Centre has released Rs 400 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on Wednesday and the remaining Rs 1,500 crore will be released after compliance reports are submitted. Tumakuru-Davangere, Hubballi-Belagavi, and Bidar-Kalaburgi railway projects and highway projects were also discussed with the union ministers concerned during his two-day visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.  Steps will be taken to improve connectivity in rural areas under the rural digitisation project, Bommai added. 

