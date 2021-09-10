STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt allows lifting of weekend curfew in districts

However, night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am continues to be in force across the state. 

Published: 10th September 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 norms were thrown to the wind as people thronged Bengaluru’s KR Market on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi on Thursday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the positivity rate in all the districts in Karnataka falling below 2 per cent, the State Government on Thursday issued orders allowing the district deputy commissioners to decide whether to continue with the weekend curfew or lift it. However, night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am continues to be in force across the state. 

Following this, weekend curfew has been lifted in Dakshina Kannada (1.83 per cent positivity rate) and Kodagu (1.67 per cent), while Udupi (1.83 per cent) and Hassan (1 per cent) are likely to follow suit. 

Surveillance at Maha, Kerala border posts to continue, says official

Weekend curfew was imposed last month in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra — Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi — due to high Covid cases in the two neighbouring states resulting in a surge of cases in these districts in Karnataka.

While the administration in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and the districts bordering Maharashtra were allowed to lift the weekend curfews earlier, the other districts bordering Kerala had continued with the weekend curfew till Thursday. Udupi, though not bordering Kerala, also saw imposition of weekend curfew, besides Hassan.

Data over the last one week indicates that 14 districts across the state have zero per cent positivity rate, six districts between zero and 1 per cent, and 10 districts between 1 and 2 per cent. The order, signed by Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, P Ravi Kumar, takes into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state wherein there has been a consistent decline in the case positivity rate.

“The state, as a whole, has an average case positivity rate of 0.73 per cent and the districts are having case positivity rate of less than 2 per cent,” the orders states. It,

however, also states that to sustain the substantial gains achieved due to “stringent containment measures, there is a need to continue with the existing measures along with focused surveillance, testing-tracking- treatment, vaccination, micro-containment measures and strict adherence to Covid19-appropriate behaviour.”

Strict surveillance at border posts in places bordering Kerala and Maharashtra is set to continue as per guidelines issued by the Health Department. Besides, the Education Department will issue separate orders with detailed guidelines for opening of primary schools in the districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weekend curfew Karnataka
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp