Now, JDS to crack the whip on Kolar MLA K Srinivas Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS’ woes with its own legislators seem to be far from over. Just when the party was dealing with issues disciplinary concerning Chamundeshwari MLA GT Deve Gowda and Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas, who have openly distanced themselves from the party, it is now preparing to launch disciplinary action against Kolar MLA K Srinivas Gowda.

Srinivas Gowda had recently spoken in support of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar and against his own party leader HD Kumaraswamy over recycled waste water being supplied to Kolar, inviting disciplinary action. Party national president HD Deve Gowda had indicated that action would be taken against the MLA.

Asked about it, H D Kumaraswamy said, “We have decided to take disciplinary action against Srinivas Gowda as suggested by Deve Gowda.” Party state president H K Kumaraswamy too said, “We will hold a legislature party meeting on September 13 and decide on the next course of action.’’