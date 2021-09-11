Karnataka: Altercation breaks out between cops and Bhajarangdal workers during Ganesha procession

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Tension prevailed for a while following the tussle between the workers of Bhajarangadal and the police during the procession of Ganesha Idol in Sakleshpur town on Saturday.

The irate mob allegedly tried to attack the police when they warned against Covid guidelines violation.

The group allegedly pushed a police Sub-inspector who was directing organizers to switch off the loudspeaker and DJ.

The Bhajarangadal workers were also dancing in the procession despite several warnings. At this juncture, the workers snatched drum beating sticks from the police. The police then took few workers into custody.

Raghu Bhajarang dal leader picked up a fight with the police for obstructing the procession.

Sources said one of the State Government employees who took part in the procession allegedly pulled the police constable.