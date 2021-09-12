Congress leader Ugrappa smells scam in purchase of equipment at GTTC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Saturday alleged that the top brass, including the MD of Government Toolroom and Training Centre (GTTC), has committed irregularities in the purchase of equipment to set up skill development centres at 24 places in the State.

“They have received a kickback of Rs 34 crore and the scam happened right under the nose of Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. A CBI probe should be initiated,” he demanded along with former minister HM Ravanna.

“GTTC MD H Raghavendra, Administrative Manager Muneer Ahmed and Purchase Officer Rajakumar called for eight tenders worth Rs 61.52 crore to purchase the equipment without holding a preliminary meeting which is required for works worth over Rs 1 crore. The actual worth of the equipment is Rs 27.15 crore. They have taken Rs 34.37 crore as kickbacks,” he alleged.

“Most of the tenders have been given to Aquatequipments and tender number 7 to its close associate Ravi Teja Electrosystems and the first bid to Lawrence and Mayo,” he said. Dr Ashwath Narayan said the charges are false. He warned Ugrappa and Revanna of legal action.

“The tenders were evaluated by an expert committee consisting of senior research scientists from Aeronautical Development Agency, MSME, Government of India, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association and Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association. The question of favouring any firm does not arise,” he clarified.