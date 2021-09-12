STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leader Ugrappa smells scam in purchase of equipment at GTTC

A CBI probe should be initiated,” he demanded along with former minister HM Ravanna.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Scam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Saturday alleged that the top brass, including the MD of Government Toolroom and Training Centre (GTTC), has committed irregularities in the purchase of equipment to set up skill development centres at 24 places in the State.

“They have received a kickback of Rs 34 crore and the scam happened right under the nose of Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. A CBI probe should be initiated,” he demanded along with former minister HM Ravanna.

“GTTC MD H Raghavendra, Administrative Manager Muneer Ahmed and Purchase Officer Rajakumar called for eight tenders worth Rs 61.52 crore to purchase the equipment without holding a preliminary meeting which is required for works worth over Rs 1 crore. The actual worth of the equipment is Rs 27.15 crore. They have taken Rs 34.37 crore as kickbacks,” he alleged.  

“Most of the tenders have been given to Aquatequipments and tender number 7 to its close associate Ravi Teja Electrosystems and the first bid to Lawrence and Mayo,” he said. Dr Ashwath Narayan said the charges are false. He warned Ugrappa and Revanna of legal action.

“The tenders were evaluated by an expert committee consisting of senior research scientists from Aeronautical Development Agency, MSME, Government of India, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association and Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association. The question of favouring any firm does not arise,” he clarified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Ugrappa Congress
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp