Nipah outbreak: Tight vigil in Udupi, no cause for worry, say officials

Health authorities in Udupi district have stepped up vigil and asked people to be on alert  owing to the the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.

The Nipah infection — reported in 2018 and 2019 — resurfaced in Kerala.

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Health authorities in Udupi district have stepped up vigil and asked people to be on alert  owing to the the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. Though reports have confirmed that the situation is  under control in Kerala, risk cannot be invited by letting one’s guards down, said a health department official. 

People from Kerala visit Sri Mookambika temple, Kollur, in good numbers, and hence, the district administration has directed the health authorities to ensure that isolation facilities are kept ready. This is to make sure that there will not be another burden along with the current need of sustaining the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Nagarathna, district surveillance officer, told TNSE that if any suspected case is reported, the person’s swab, urine, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples will be collected and sent for tests. “Apart from that, people who suspect and those who have symptoms like fever, muscle pain, disorientation and encephalitis should get tested. This disease spreads through fruit bats that are natural hosts of Nipah viruses.

The virus is found in the bat urine, bat faeces, saliva and birthing fluids,” she said. Dr Nagarathna also informed that people, who develop these symptoms and had recent travel history to Kerala, should report their condition to the health department immediately as strict isolation is required. Educational institutions in Udupi have been strictly asked by the district authority not to ask students from Kerala to join offline classes till October-end. 

