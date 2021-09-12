STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viral video of gang's attempt to snatch woman's bag is part of police mock drill: Mangaluru police chief

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar informed that the woman who took part in the mock drill was a self-defense trainer Shobhalatha Kateel of Swaraksha For Women Trust.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A viral video of a gang trying to snatch a woman's purse in broad daylight turned out to be a mock drill conducted by the police. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued a video statement on Sunday explaining that it was an awareness video and the drill was being undertaken to check the preparedness and police response to robberies. 

In the viral video, a man can be seen stepping out of a car near St Agnes College and trying to snatch the woman's bag. The car has three other men. The police commissioner informed that the woman who took part in the mock drill was a self-defense trainer Shobhalatha Kateel of Swaraksha For Women Trust. "In the video, the woman retaliates and protects herself when the gang attacks her. The bystanders also jumped in to help out the woman and intercepted the gang's car. A few youngsters even tried to chase down the gang's car and informed the police and gave details about the accused," he said.

He added that within ten minutes of the mock drill at around 11.10am, the public called on 112 and the vehicle reached the spot immediately. "There was no prior information about the mock drill and the police department swung into action immediately. The public also must be prepared and retaliate if such incidents occur. This mock drill was conducted to create awareness. Safety of women and senior citizens is our priority. These awareness videos reach more people than pamphlets on how to react in such situations," commissioner said.
 

