Land conversion will soon take just 24 hours

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Stating that the revenue department will bring in changes that could give a boost to the real estate sector and help farmers trying to get their agricultural land converted to residential or commercial purposes, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the time taken for conversion of land will be reduced from around four-six months currently to 24 hours.

Ashoka told The New Indian Express, “It is a serious issue for many farmers. We have held ten meetings to simplify the entire procedure. There have been several complaints about inordinate delays in converting agricultural land. The newly worked out plan is to make this process simple and reduce the time taken by different officers and departments.”

Now, as per procedure, the revenue department sends the application for land conversion from the deputy commissioner to the planning authority, the file then moves to all land acquisition officers, further to the tahsildar, then to the revenue inspector and finally to the village accountant.

By the time the land gets converted, it takes around six months and needs a multiplicity of reports, Ashoka said, adding that an amendment needs to be passed to change the present system. On other changes, Ashoka said, “There are many instances of khata updation not being done and Pouthi-inheritance not carried out properly. We are working out a procedure to ensure that Pouthi creation is made easier.”

Govt to restart Grama Vastavya programme

“If there are anomalies in property documents, farmers, who are eligible for assistance, will not get Rs 6,000 from the Centre and Rs 4,000 from the state every year. They will also lose out on subsidies. I am trying to address these issues by simplifying the process,’’ Ashoka said.

He said the ambitious Grama Vastavya programme, where deputy commissioners and other officials visit villages to redress issues of residents at their doorsteps will be started again. Though the progamme took off, it had to be stopped after the pandemic broke out, he added. “We are working out a proposal to reach old-age pension to the doorsteps of beneficiaries. This will benefit 30,000 pensioners. Another two lakh pensioners who are over 60 years old will automatically receive the money,” he said.